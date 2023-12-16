McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.94

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.94 and traded as high as C$10.49. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$10.35, with a volume of 8,300 shares trading hands.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$491.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.36.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.07) by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.52 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 88.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. Equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0497246 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

