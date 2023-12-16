MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 3.5 %

MGM stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

