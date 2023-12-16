Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total transaction of $1,730,857.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,039,429.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total transaction of $1,578,728.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $1,600,319.79.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $1,624,301.10.

On Monday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $1,497,224.88.

On Friday, November 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,491,538.59.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,285.13.

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,402.87.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $1,530,353.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $1,441,186.08.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $229.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.74. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

