MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 20,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 328,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

Institutional Trading of MingZhu Logistics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MingZhu Logistics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

