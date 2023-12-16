Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.72. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 138,971 shares trading hands.

Mirasol Resources Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

