Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.01

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and traded as high as $32.74. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 201 shares.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

