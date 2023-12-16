Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Martin Davis Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) insider Martin Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($33,894.05).

Molten Ventures Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of LON GROW opened at GBX 277 ($3.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.18. Molten Ventures Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 201 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 431.60 ($5.42). The company has a market capitalization of £420.76 million, a PE ratio of -266.35 and a beta of 1.21.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

