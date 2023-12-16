Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Martin Davis Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) insider Martin Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($33,894.05).
Molten Ventures Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of LON GROW opened at GBX 277 ($3.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.18. Molten Ventures Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 201 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 431.60 ($5.42). The company has a market capitalization of £420.76 million, a PE ratio of -266.35 and a beta of 1.21.
About Molten Ventures
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Molten Ventures
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.