Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £288 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson purchased 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £288 ($361.54).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 730 ($9.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £417.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,842.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 469.36 ($5.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 930 ($11.67). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 631.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 611.74.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,736.84%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

