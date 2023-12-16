Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 32,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 38,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Up 13.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

