M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after buying an additional 773,810 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,865.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,934,000 after buying an additional 643,696 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average of $126.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

