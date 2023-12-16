Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 11.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 83,756,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 30,486,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 11.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 487,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 475.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 894,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 151.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.