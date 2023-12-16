Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $23.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

MYGN opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

