Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $54.74 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.