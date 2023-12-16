National Bank Financial Comments on WSP Global Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WSP. CIBC raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$204.00 to C$208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$205.92.

Shares of WSP opened at C$185.39 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$152.92 and a one year high of C$196.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$187.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$183.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.11. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

