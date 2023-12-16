National Bank Financial Weighs in on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $145.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.85 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NOA stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 142.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

