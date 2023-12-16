National Bank Financial Weighs in on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.94.
North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$27.42 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$17.05 and a one year high of C$34.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$733.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of C$194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.36 million.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 17.17%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.