NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,427,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 260,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,320,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,876 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,400,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 234,497 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE NWG opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWG

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.