Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

NEPT stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 71.09% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $155,442.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,387 shares of company stock worth $523,861. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

