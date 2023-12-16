Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Down 11.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

