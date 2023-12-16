NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFI Group

NFI Group Trading Down 3.2 %

NFI Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.