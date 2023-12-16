Nordson Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NDSN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $251.96 on Friday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $257.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

