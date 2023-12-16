Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.66

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and traded as high as $17.25. Northway Financial shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Northway Financial Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.
Northway Financial Company Profile
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
