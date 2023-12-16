NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,513,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,293,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

