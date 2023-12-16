Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 16.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 252.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $206.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

