Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) & Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) and Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nurix Therapeutics $38.63 million 11.40 -$180.36 million ($2.75) -3.30 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A ($0.87) -3.47

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nurix Therapeutics. Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nurix Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.86, suggesting a potential upside of 217.81%. Given Nurix Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nurix Therapeutics is more favorable than Hansa Biopharma AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nurix Therapeutics -216.74% -55.51% -41.14% Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It is also developing DeTIL-0255, a drug-enhanced investigational cell therapy product that uses NX-0255 ex vivo to enhance tumor infiltrating lymphocytes propagation and phenotypic characteristics. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize a pipeline of protein degradation drugs for patients with cancer and other challenging diseases; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments with rare immunological conditions using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. It is also developing Novel immunoglobulin cleaving enzymes for Repeat dosing (NiceR) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, transplantation, and oncology; and Enzyme based antibody Enhancement (EnzE), which is cancer immunotherapy. The company has a preclinical research collaboration agreement with argenx BV to evaluate the potential of combining imlifidase and efgartigimod to potentially be used in the acute and chronic setting of autoimmune diseases and transplantation. It also has a collaboration with Genethon to develop imlifidase as pre-treatment to gene therapy in Crigler-Najjar syndrome patients with anti-AAV antibodies. Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

