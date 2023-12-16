Occidental Petroleum Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

