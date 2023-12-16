Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Sells 562,500 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $45,225,000.00.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.68 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RWAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.