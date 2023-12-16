Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OCUL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

