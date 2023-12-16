Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Olin by 50,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Olin Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE OLN opened at $52.69 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

