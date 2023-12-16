Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $55.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Vertical Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.42. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $221,775,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $182,905,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Olin by 33.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,494,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

