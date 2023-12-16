ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of ONON opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. ON has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

