ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of ONEOK worth $49,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

