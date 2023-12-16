Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 27,300 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,642,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,783,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $11,546.00.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 1,053.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 27.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 28.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 546,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 120,303 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

