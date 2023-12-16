Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,137 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Snap-on worth $31,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,940 shares of company stock valued at $14,588,892 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $286.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $220.21 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.05 and its 200-day moving average is $269.15.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.