Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,577 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 92.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after buying an additional 2,853,286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $85,584,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

