Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,462 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 8.06% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $25,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,383,000 after buying an additional 339,571 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,654,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after buying an additional 115,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $53.90 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $339.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

