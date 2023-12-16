Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 2.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $26,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.