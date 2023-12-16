Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 1,401 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

