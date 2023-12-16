Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 41,099 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

