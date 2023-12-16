Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.29% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $27,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

