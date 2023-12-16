Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172,387 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $30,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

