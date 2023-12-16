Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $27,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 387,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 779.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9,013.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 72,830 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

