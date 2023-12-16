Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,111 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 4.46% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $31,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 647.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 496,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,758 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

ALTL stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $617.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.