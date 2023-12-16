Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 295,444 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Silver Trust worth $31,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

