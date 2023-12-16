Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $27,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %

PH opened at $453.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $412.15 and a 200-day moving average of $398.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $458.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.86.

Get Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.