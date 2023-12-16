Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,445 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $28,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.