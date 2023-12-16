Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $23.54 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $220.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.44. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

