Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $24.63 Million Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.24% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $24,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $91.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.