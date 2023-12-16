Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $24.89 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $24,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nucor by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $172.78 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

