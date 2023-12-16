Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $26.85 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Hershey worth $26,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $181.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average of $216.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $181.47 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

